Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,674.69

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,674.69 ($32.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,861 ($34.87). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,850 ($34.73), with a volume of 650,697 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SVT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($39.98) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,986 ($36.39).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,794.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,674.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,076.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

