ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $56.48 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

