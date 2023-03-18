SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 190,539 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00.

NYSE S opened at $15.07 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SentinelOne by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

