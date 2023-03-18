Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,835. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $391.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 1,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Stories

