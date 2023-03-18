Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 898,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.
Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
