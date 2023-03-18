Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 898,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

