Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 1,651,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

