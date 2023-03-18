Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Select Medical Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 1,651,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.