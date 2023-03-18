scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

