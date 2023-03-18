scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

