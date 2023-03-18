Scotiabank Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$16.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

