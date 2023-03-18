Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

