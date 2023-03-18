Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 545,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

