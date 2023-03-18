Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,132,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 1,714,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

