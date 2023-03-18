Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

SCHN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 752,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Stories

