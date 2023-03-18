Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SISXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Savaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SISXF stock remained flat at $12.25 on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Savaria has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

