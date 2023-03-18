Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $26.98 on Friday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,412,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

