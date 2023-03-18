Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.97 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $42.97 million and $14,938.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.70 or 0.06531042 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,272,595,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,009,415 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

