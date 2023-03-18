Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,140,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.