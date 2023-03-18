Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 2%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.06 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.51). Approximately 38,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 87,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.54).

Sanderson Design Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.17. The firm has a market cap of £86.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

