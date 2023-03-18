Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 91,873 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Dominic Phillips sold 91,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,779,580.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,399,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,486,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,975,169.88.

On Monday, February 13th, Dominic Phillips sold 600 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $9,576.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04.

IOT stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

