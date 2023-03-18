Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

