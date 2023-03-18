Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.