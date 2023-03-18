Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
