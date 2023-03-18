Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

