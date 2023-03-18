Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Financial Contrast

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -12.42% -2.40% -1.32% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 89.43% 8.04% 1.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -352.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 3.95 -$77.61 million ($0.34) -31.44 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 4.18 $265.23 million $1.59 5.65

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 1 6 1 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.75%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

