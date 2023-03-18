Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

RUTH traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 646,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,811. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

