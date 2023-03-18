Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance
RUTH traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 646,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,811. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.