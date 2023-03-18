RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of RumbleON from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. RumbleON has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 50.0% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in RumbleON by 150.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

