RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $96.47 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $27,373.86 or 0.99498991 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $36,839.81 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,511.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00308495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00548579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00485874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,524 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

