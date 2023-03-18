Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Get Romios Gold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Romios Gold Resources news, Director Anastasios (Tom) Drivas bought 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,619.44. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.