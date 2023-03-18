Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Handelsbanken lowered Rockwool A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rockwool A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,717.50.
Rockwool A/S Price Performance
Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $471.75.
Rockwool A/S Company Profile
Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwool A/S (RKWBF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.