Rocket Pool Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $816.43 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00157314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $816.43 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

