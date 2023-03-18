Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.90. 2,713,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,498. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $202.40 and a one year high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day moving average of $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

