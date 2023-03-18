Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $487.05. 3,959,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.19. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

