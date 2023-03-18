Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 2,965,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

