Robert J. Costantino Buys 3,350 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $10,117.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,303.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PETV opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetVivo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

