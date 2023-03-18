Robert J. Costantino Buys 3,350 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $10,117.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,303.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PetVivo Stock Performance
Shares of PETV opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.60.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo
PetVivo Company Profile
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetVivo (PETV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.