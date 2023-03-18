RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $48,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

