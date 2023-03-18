RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.