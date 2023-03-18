RNC Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.