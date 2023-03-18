RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.