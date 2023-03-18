RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.