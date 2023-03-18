Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,316 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

