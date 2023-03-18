Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

RIO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.67. 9,661,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,314. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

