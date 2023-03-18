Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.94) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($74.70).

LON RIO traded down GBX 31 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,250 ($63.99). 7,550,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,006.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,466.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07). The firm has a market cap of £65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

