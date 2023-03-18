Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Paul D. Mckinney Buys 50,000 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ring Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 3,331,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

