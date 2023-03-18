Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Richardson Electronics Stock Down 3.0 %
RELL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,546. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
