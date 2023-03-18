Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 3.0 %

RELL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,546. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $10,664,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

