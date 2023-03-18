Ribbon Finance (RBN) One Day Volume Hits $749,066.57

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $749,066.57 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

