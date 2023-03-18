Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €237.10 ($254.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €193.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.