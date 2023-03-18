Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €233.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

RHM stock traded down €9.90 ($10.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €237.10 ($254.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.06. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52 week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

