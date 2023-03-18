Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

