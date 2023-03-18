Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – Darling Ingredients is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Darling Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Darling Ingredients had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 3,725,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,931. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

