Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 635 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 633 ($7.71). Approximately 125,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 113,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.51).

Renewi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £478.29 million, a PE ratio of 602.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

