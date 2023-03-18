Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $294.74 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.